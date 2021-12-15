Don’t shop: Adopt a shelter pet this year

Christmas may be a good time to add a four-legged family member to the mix, but there are some things to consider before doing so.

The Wylie Animal Shelter, located at 949 Hensley Lane Building 100, is dedicated to ensuring pets are adopted into loving homes. So far this year, the shelter has facilitated the adoption of around 100 animals. Approximately 95% of the dogs and cats received are placed into new homes.

Lead Animal Services Officer Chris Marren said those interested in finding a dog or cat to add to the family unit should consider adoption first.

For the full issue, see our December 15 issue or subscribe online.