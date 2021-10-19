Raiders lose to Tyler High

The Wylie East football team (0-4, 2-6) allowed 456 yards, losing to Tyler High 48-10 Friday, Oct. 15.

Play of the Game: Eli Holt throws two passing touchdowns before halftime.

Midway through the second quarter, the Lions (3-0, 5-2) held a 14 point lead thanks to rushing touchdowns from Derrick McFall and Holt. Holt, Tyler’s senior quarterback, extended their lead through the air, finding Makavion Potts for a 52-yard passing touchdown.

After a Raiders punt, the Lions capitalized again, with McFall running 59-yards for a score. On their next drive, Holt found Montrell Wade for an 89-yard touchdown to put Tyler ahead by 34 points. Wylie East would score via a field goal to cut the lead to 31, but the explosive Lions offense couldn’t be overcome, as the Raiders lost by 38 points.

Impact Raider: Ka’Neal Reed

In his first varsity game, tailback Reed proved to be a reliable ball carrier. He led the Raiders with 71 rushing yards on 12 carries. Reed also added the only touchdown of the game for Wylie East, running it for a two-yard score in the third quarter.

The Raiders face West Mesquite Thursday, Oct. 21, in their final home game of the season.

By Jackson King * [email protected]