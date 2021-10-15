Subscribe

Wylie loses to Naaman Forest

by | Oct 15, 2021 | Latest, Sports

The Pirates (2-2, 2-5) allowed 28 points in the second half, losing to Naaman Forest 42-21.

Play of the Game: Jaden Flores records pick-six against the Pirates

Things started strong for Wylie against Naaman Forest (3-1, 3-1). After the first half, the Pirates held their own, trailing by six points after two rushing touchdowns by the Rangers’ Kingsley Bennett. The second half began with two consecutive punts before Bennett’s third touchdown extended Naaman Forest’s lead to two possessions. 

Naaman Forest capitalized on their next defensive possession, as Flores returned an Isaac Phe interception 31-yards for a touchdown. Flores’ score became the turning point in the game, as it was the game-winning score. 

A full recap of Wylie versus Naaman Forest will be available in Wednesday’s issue of The Wylie News. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Jackson King *[email protected]

