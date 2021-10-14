Abraham qualifies to regional cross country meet

Anjelika Abraham qualified for the third straight season, as the Wylie East cross country season competed at the district championship at Myers Park in McKinney Tuesday, Oct. 12.

The senior finished ninth overall out of 48 runners in the girls varsity 5K (19:50.60). She improved her previous time from Myers Park, which she ran Sept. 4, by 53 seconds.

Abraham will run in the regional meet at the Jesse Owens Memorial Athletic Complex in Dallas Monday, Oct. 25. In her two appearances at the event, she has finished 26th last year (20:18.22) and 30th in 2019 (19:38.30).

As a team, the varsity Lady Raiders finished fifth overall with 135 total points. Freshman Brookelyn Davis finished 22nd overall (21:27.00), while freshman Oluwabusyaomi Oyi finished 35th (23:36.30). Freshman Evelyn Seddig finished 36th (23::45.50), an improvement of four seconds from the previous meet.

Myranda Wied finished 37th (23:48.20), while junior Faith Seddig finished 41st (24:49.40). Junior Shelby Denny was the final Lady Raider to finish, ending up 44th (25:21.10).

Lovejoy had the top three finishers on the girls varsity race, with Amy Morefield winning the meet (18:11.60). Kailey Littlefield and Peyton Benson finished second (18:22.20) and third (18:54.00), respectively.

In the boys varsity 5K, the Raiders finished sixth overall (167 points). Senior Bryce Hurley was the top finisher for the Raiders, ending up 24th overall out of 54 runners (18:11.30). Hurley improved his time from the Sept. 4 run at Myers Park by 39 seconds.

Juniors Benjamin Geer, Alessandro Garcia and Kyle Guinn finished in close proximity to each other. Geer finished 33rd (18:46.40), while Garcia finished 35th (18:51.20). Guinn finished 37th (19:07.70)

Freshman Keigan Trussell finished 175th (18:23.90), while freshman Logan Taber ended up 181st (18:30.30).

The Leopards also finished first in the varsity boys race. Lovejoy’s Tate Barr (16:06.10) and The Colony’s Devon Judelson (16:11.60) finished first and second, respectively.

By Jackson King * [email protected]