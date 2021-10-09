Raiders lose to McKinney North

Things were looking good for Wylie East in the first half, with the Raiders leading 21-0.

This early lead wouldn’t hold, however, as Wylie East (0-3, 2-4) surrendered 28 unanswered points to lose to McKinney North (2-1, 3-4) by seven points at Wylie Stadium.

Play of the game: Bulldogs turn field goal block into the game-winning touchdown

Throughout most of the second half, the Wylie East offense struggled to gain any positive momentum. Three straight drives ended in punts, which allowed McKinney North to tie the game at 21-21.

On their fourth drive of the half, the Raiders pushed into Bulldogs territory, moving to the opponent’s 21-yard line. With two minutes left, Raiders senior kicker Westin Waters attempted a 38-yard field goal with an opportunity to take back the lead.

McKinney North blocked the kick, giving them the ball at their 28-yard line. The Bulldogs immediately capitalized, as Jadan Smith ran it for a 72-yard touchdown, earning them the game-winning score.

Wylie East travels to face Tyler Friday, Oct. 15.

A full recap of Wylie East versus McKinney North will be available in Wednesday’s issue of The Wylie News. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Jackson King * [email protected]