Wylie finishes 21st in Jesuit

The Wylie Pirates sent their boys varsity team to the Jesuit XC Classic.

Performing against 37 teams, the Pirates finished 21st overall last Saturday with 612 points. They were one point behind Little Elm, who finished 20th, and well behind leaders out of Plano West (91 points).

The Pirates were led by Euaiel Aklile, who crossed the finish line in 94th place (17:16.7). Conner Doolin (17:27.0), Devin Ugochukwu (17:35.0), Riken Smith (18:17.9), Mateo Guzman (18:33.6), Ammon Bush (18:43.9), Jaxon Pitts (18:49.7), Austin Jackson (19:00.5) and Noah Guthrie (20:09.4) also ran for Wylie.

Out of the 284 participants, Doolin finished in 114th place and Ugochukwu came in 122nd place.

At the junior varsity level, Wylie finished 11th in both the boys and girls races. The girls team ended with 376 points, over 100 points behind Plano East for a top 10 finish. The top runner for the girls team was Alexandra Katzman (23:26.1), who finished 58th.

The boys team gained 346 points, three points behind Richardson. The top runner for the meet was Connor Taylor (18:01.3), who finished in 15th place.

Wylie runs in the Dustin Rodriguez Invitational in Wylie on Thursday before the District 9-6A Championships the following week.



By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]