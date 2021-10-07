Subscribe

Three keys to victory: Wylie East football versus McKinney North

by | Oct 7, 2021 | Latest, Sports

Wylie East is searching for their first district win.

The Raiders return home after their worst loss of the season, falling to Longview 56-0. Wylie East hosts McKinney North tomorrow night.

Here are three keys to a Raiders victory this week:

  1. Refresh the Wylie East offense

Since returning from the bye week, the Wylie East offense has struggled to build momentum. They punted four times in the first half against Sherman and were held scoreless by Longview, finishing with 153 total yards. Brandan Nurse was the leading rusher for Wylie East with 48 yards on 12 carries. Meanwhile, the passing attack needs to improve, as they’ve thrown more interceptions (4) than touchdowns (0).

Wylie East has a core group of offensive players, including Nurse, Terrell Washington Jr., Tristan Lee and Charis Jackson. The Raiders need to rebuild their confidence and morale if they want to earn a victory over the Bulldogs.

For the full story, see the Oct. 6 issue or subscribe online.

By Jackson King • [email protected]

