Subscribe

Raiders race in Jesuit Invitational

by | Oct 7, 2021 | Latest, Sports

The Wylie East cross country team returned to action Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Prestonwood Polo Club for the Jesuit Invitational.

The varsity Lady Raiders finished 23rd overall with 619 total points. Senior Anjelika Abraham led the way, finishing 55th overall (20:03.60). Freshman Brookelyn Davis finished 109th overall (21:16.90), an improvement eight seconds from the Warren Park meet.

In the boys varsity 5K, the Raiders finished 24th overall (688). Senior Bryce Hurley was the top finisher for the Raiders, ending up 120th overall out of 284 runners (17:32.50). Junior Kyle Guinn finished 128th overall (17:41.30), while junior Benjamin Geer finished 164th (18:17.60). 

For more sports, see last Wednesday’s issue or subscribe online.

By Jackson King • [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Wylie finishes 21st in Jesuit

Wylie finishes 21st in Jesuit

Oct 7, 2021 |

The Wylie Pirates sent their boys varsity team to the Jesuit XC Classic. Performing against 37 teams, the Pirates finished 21st overall last Saturday with 612 points. They were one point behind Little Elm, who finished 20th, and well behind leaders out of Plano West...

read more
P&Z meetings to be broadcast

P&Z meetings to be broadcast

Oct 6, 2021 |

Wylie residents who want to catch the latest city council meeting online can do that now.  Soon, they will be able to watch the Planning and Zoning meetings online.  Councilmembers at the Sept. 28 meeting approved a resolution to implement practices necessary to...

read more
Early voting begins Oct. 18 in bond election

Early voting begins Oct. 18 in bond election

Oct 6, 2021 |

Residents can vote early beginning Oct. 18 in the bond election for municipal improvements in Wylie.  It’s been a long spell since the last bond program, which was in 2005, said City Manager Chris Holsted.  “We’ve grown quite a bit since that time,” he...

read more
Seeking photos for annual Veterans’ section

Seeking photos for annual Veterans’ section

Oct 6, 2021 |

Each year, thousands of veterans are honored with an annual celebration called Veterans’ Day on Nov. 11. This year The Wylie News will continue to pay tribute to veterans and active duty personnel in a special section publishing Nov. 10. However, we need your help. If...

read more
East struggles in shutout loss

East struggles in shutout loss

Oct 4, 2021 | ,

Wylie East (0-2, 2-3) surrendered 35 points in the first half, and allowed 21 points in the second half to lose to Longview (2-0, 5-1) 56-0 at Lobo Stadium last Friday night. On their first offensive possession, the Raiders drove into Longview territory, trying to...

read more
Collin courthouse closed Monday, Tuesday

Collin courthouse closed Monday, Tuesday

Oct 4, 2021 |

The Collin County Courthouse is closed to the public and employees today and Tuesday because of an electrical outage, county officials said. The electrical outage at the Collin County Courthouse affects all escalators, elevators, fire pumps and chilled water pumps....

read more
Wylie Pirates defeat Rowlett Eagles

Wylie Pirates defeat Rowlett Eagles

Sep 30, 2021 | ,

The Wylie Pirates (2-1, 2-4) scored 28 consecutive points to earn a 31-13 win over the Rowlett Eagles. Thoughts from Coach Jimmy Carter: “When we got our first win last week, we talked about building off that confidence,” Carter said. “We know who we are, we’re the...

read more