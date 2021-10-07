Raiders race in Jesuit Invitational

The Wylie East cross country team returned to action Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Prestonwood Polo Club for the Jesuit Invitational.

The varsity Lady Raiders finished 23rd overall with 619 total points. Senior Anjelika Abraham led the way, finishing 55th overall (20:03.60). Freshman Brookelyn Davis finished 109th overall (21:16.90), an improvement eight seconds from the Warren Park meet.

In the boys varsity 5K, the Raiders finished 24th overall (688). Senior Bryce Hurley was the top finisher for the Raiders, ending up 120th overall out of 284 runners (17:32.50). Junior Kyle Guinn finished 128th overall (17:41.30), while junior Benjamin Geer finished 164th (18:17.60).

By Jackson King • [email protected]