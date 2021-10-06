P&Z meetings to be broadcast

Wylie residents who want to catch the latest city council meeting online can do that now.

Soon, they will be able to watch the Planning and Zoning meetings online.

Councilmembers at the Sept. 28 meeting approved a resolution to implement practices necessary to broadcast online and preserve all meetings of the Planning and Zoning Commission in the same manner as meetings of the city council.

For the complete story, see this Wednesday’s edition of The Wylie News.

By Don Munsch [email protected]