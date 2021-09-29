Wylie ISD continues building projects

Campus construction projects continue in Wylie ISD, with projects at three schools — Davis Intermediate School, McMillan Junior High School and Wylie East High School – finishing this fall.

Nathan Watson, executive director of operations, said the 2019 district bond primarily consists of 13 main projects that would accommodate growth in a way that provides functional equity, financial responsibility and assurance for all student needs.

By Don Munsch [email protected]