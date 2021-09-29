Church members ready to gather, worship together

Wylie United Methodist Church sustained significant damage during the winter storm that paralyzed the North Texas region for a few days when many people lost power and water. The storm caused damage to many homes and businesses.

In addition, the damage occurred during the throes of the pandemic, which continues to rage on.

But church members are ready to move back into their church, which has been undergoing repairs, with a Family Reunion event set for Oct. 3. One worship service will be held at 10 a.m. and then a lunch will be served afterward.

For the complete story see this Wednesday’s edition of The Wylie News.

By Don Munsch [email protected]