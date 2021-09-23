Subscribe

Wylie dominates South Garland for first victory

by | Sep 23, 2021 | Latest, Sports

On the third play of the game, the Wylie Pirates found the end zone. 

Wylie (1-4, 1-1) had no trouble Thursday night, defeating South Garland (0-5, 0-2) 63-0. 

The Pirates scored on all eight of their first-half possessions to take a 56-0 lead into the break. Blake Fuller led the Pirates with 151 yards rushing and five total touchdowns. He sat the entire second half with most of the Wylie starters. 

Quarterback Isaac Phe had a perfect day through the air, going 5 of 5 passing for 132 yards and three touchdowns. 

The Titans struggled to move the ball on the Pirates’ defense, gaining minus-six yards on the ground for the entire game. South Garland also had just one first down. 

Wylie’s next game is next Thursday at Rowlett.

A full recap of Wylie versus South Garland will be available in the Sept. 29 issue of The Wylie News.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]

0 Comments

