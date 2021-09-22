Residents offer views on comprehensive plan

Yay. More apartments? Boo.

These were just two of the opinions Wylie residents shared about the future of the city during a comprehensive plan update meeting Sept. 13 at Smith Public Library. City officials want the public’s feedback as they devise the comprehensive plan, which will be considered by the city council next year.

In the picture, Daniel Harrison of Freese and Nichols discusses the comprehensive plan at the Sept. 13 meeting.

By Don Munsch [email protected]