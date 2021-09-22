Lady Raiders lose to Lovejoy, The Colony

In their second week of district play, the Wylie East volleyball team wasn’t able to meet their expectations.

After defeating Denison in their district opener, the Lady Raiders (1-2, 11-11) had two tough tests in front of them.

Wylie East opened the week on the road, facing Lovejoy (3-0, 24-5) Tuesday, Sept. 14. The Lady Leopards entered this game as the second ranked 5A team according to the Texas Girls Coaching Association.

Wylie East couldn’t match Lovejoy, losing in three sets.

For the full story, see the September 22 issue or subscribe online.

By Jackson King * [email protected]