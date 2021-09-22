Subscribe

Governor announced additional agenda items

Sep 22, 2021

Gov. Greg Abbott announced additional agenda items to be added to the third called session, which began Monday, Sept. 20.

The announcement came Sept. 22 after Abbott submitted a message to the Secretary of the Senate identifying the items.

The first additional item is legislation providing additional property-tax relief and the second is a proposed constitutional amendment that gives magistrates the discretion to deny bail under some circumstances to individuals accused of certain violent, sexual or trafficking offenses.

“These two additional agenda items are crucial to improving the quality of life for all Texans,” Abbott said in a news release. “I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature to pass these additional items that will lower property taxes and keep Texans safe.”

