Board approves resolution on remote learning

The Wylie ISD board on Monday approved a resolution to adopt remote learning.

Virtual Learning Academy is the district virtual program that offers parents an opportunity to have their children learn at home. Jill Vasquez, director of special services, presented information to the board, such as how many people are enrolled in the online learning program and criteria they must adhere to.

The application process ran earlier this month and then parents had a meeting last week with officials from the district and Pearson’s Education Management System, the company conducting the virtual learning. The VLA, which is for students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade and will be offered for one year, begins Monday, Sept. 27, with 71 learners, or Vikings. (The program uses a Viking as a mascot.) Other data: The program received 275 initial applicants, with 73 not meeting criteria and 131 parents changing their minds about participating, with some of the students deciding they wanted on-campus learning.

Also at the meeting, maintenance department employees received the Wylie Way Award for their efforts during the winter storm in February. Attendees also heard that, effective at Monday’s meeting, allotment time is now three minutes for people speaking to the board during open forum. Many other school districts allow three minutes during public forum.

By Don Munsch [email protected]