Lavon EDC looking for investors

Lavon city leaders want economic development to come to town, and one way to do that is through a new retail site.

The Lavon Economic Development Corporation acquired a retail site, just over 6/10 of acre, at 619 Main Street and Lake Road for a retail and/ or office building for various small businesses. The LEDC will use this development as a demonstration of the commercial development potential for Lavon, EDC leaders said. The Lavon EDC has started the design of the Main Street Project and is considering a two-story, 6,000 square feet facility. Construction is expected to begin in early 2022.

