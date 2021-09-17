Lavon EDC looking for investors

Lavon city leaders want economic development to come to town, and one way to do that is through a new retail site.
The Lavon Economic Development Corporation acquired a retail site, just over 6/10 of acre, at 619 Main Street and Lake Road for a retail and/ or office building for various small businesses. The LEDC will use this development as a demonstration of the commercial development potential for Lavon, EDC leaders said. The Lavon EDC has started the design of the Main Street Project and is considering a two-story, 6,000 square feet facility. Construction is expected to begin in early 2022.
Don Munsch [email protected]
