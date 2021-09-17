Subscribe

Lavon EDC looking for investors

by | Sep 17, 2021 | Latest

Lavon city leaders want economic development to come to town, and one way to do that is through a new retail site. 

The Lavon Economic Development Corporation acquired a retail site, just over 6/10 of acre, at 619 Main Street and Lake Road for a retail and/ or office building for various small businesses. The LEDC will use this development as a demonstration of the commercial development potential for Lavon, EDC leaders said. The Lavon EDC has started the design of the Main Street Project and is considering a two-story, 6,000 square feet facility. Construction is expected to begin in early 2022.

For the full story, see the Sept. 15 issue or subscribe online

Don Munsch [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Collin County announces recovery plan

Collin County announces recovery plan

Sep 17, 2021 |

Collin County officials recently published the Collin County Recovery Plan, a 22- page document detailing the projects the county intends to fund using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.  Along with ARPA funds, the plan includes State and Local Fiscal Recovery...

read more
Braves win homecoming doubleheader

Braves win homecoming doubleheader

Sep 16, 2021 | ,

Community High School athletics had a lot to celebrate this week. Between their homecoming football game and the start of district play for the volleyball team, the Braves were very successful. Braves defeat North Lamar to move to 2-1 Coming off of a loss to Brock,...

read more
First-ever barbecue coming to downtown Wylie

First-ever barbecue coming to downtown Wylie

Sep 16, 2021 |

 Barbecue lovers can fire up their grills and or bring their appetites to BBQ on Ballard in Wylie, held Oct. 1-2 at Jackson Street and Olde City Park.  The first-ever event seeks 20 teams for a competition. Entry fee is $150 per team, and plates are $15,...

read more
Police, fire hold 9/11 tribute

Police, fire hold 9/11 tribute

Sep 16, 2021 |

Darin Kinder said people should not die with a “clean suit.”  He also said no one should ever forget the 412 — that is, the number of first responders who died on 9/11 in New York City.  Kinder, a special agent with the U.S. Secret Service who lives in...

read more
Wylie’s three keys to beating Garland

Wylie’s three keys to beating Garland

Sep 16, 2021 | ,

The Wylie Pirates are known as a team that performs in the second half. With district play approaching, nobody is discounting the Pirates despite their 0-3 start. They’ll face their toughest test of the entire season in week four. Wylie takes on the Garland Owls on...

read more
Lady Raiders defeat Denison

Lady Raiders defeat Denison

Sep 15, 2021 | ,

Last week was a big shift for the Wylie East volleyball team, the start of district play. Through the first 18 games of the season, the Lady Raiders faced some of the toughest 5A and 6A opponents in the DFW area. Wylie East (10-8) earned several quality wins,...

read more
Residents sound off on YMCA

Residents sound off on YMCA

Sep 15, 2021 |

Wylie City Councilmembers heard from some residents Tuesday who don't want the YMCA to take over management of the city-operated recreation center. Council discussed the management idea with a YMCA official from Dallas at a meeting in August. Brandy Perryman, senior...

read more
Leadership Council accepting applications

Leadership Council accepting applications

Sep 14, 2021 |

Collin County Judge Chris Hill's office is accepting applications for the 2021-22 Collin County Youth Leadership Council. The office will accept applications until Sept. 24 for the leadership program that offers high school students in Collin County a unique...

read more
Raiders lose to Bulldogs on the road

Raiders lose to Bulldogs on the road

Sep 11, 2021 | ,

Despite a strong late effort, the Raiders were unable to finish off the comeback, losing to Royse City 28-20 for their first loss of the season.Key Play: Bulldogs return kickoff for a touchdownWylie East started to gain positive momentum in the third quarter, cutting...

read more