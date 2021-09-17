Collin County announces recovery plan

Collin County officials recently published the Collin County Recovery Plan, a 22- page document detailing the projects the county intends to fund using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Along with ARPA funds, the plan includes State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF).

The 22-page document was published on the Collin County website Aug. 31 and outlines three major infrastructure improvements that will use the $200 million the county will receive.

By Dustin Butler [email protected]