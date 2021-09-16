Wylie’s three keys to beating Garland

The Wylie Pirates are known as a team that performs in the second half.

With district play approaching, nobody is discounting the Pirates despite their 0-3 start. They’ll face their toughest test of the entire season in week four.

Wylie takes on the Garland Owls on Sept. 17 at Williams Stadium. The undefeated Owls are ranked in the top 15 among area teams in Class 6A. With a dangerous offense and top-end talent, here are Wylie’s three keys to pulling off the upset and beating Garland.

1. Double team Jordan Hudson

Hudson is one of the best two-way players in the country, but at receiver, he is a four-star recruit committed to SMU. He’s been the driving force to the Owl’s passing game, with 388 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Owls passing game has been one of the best in the area to begin the season. Quarterback Cergio Perez has 872 yards and 16 touchdowns through three games.

Defensively, Wylie has used Jaylen Alexander and Bryan Washington at cornerback. The Pirates also have two experienced and talented safeties in Canyon Hall and Sean Carter who can help the double team in coverage.

While Garland has plenty of options on offense, limiting Hudson may be the key to slowing down an offense that averages 53 points per game.

For the full story, see the Sept. 15 issue or subscribe online.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]