First-ever barbecue coming to downtown Wylie

by | Sep 16, 2021 | Latest

 Barbecue lovers can fire up their grills and or bring their appetites to BBQ on Ballard in Wylie, held Oct. 1-2 at Jackson Street and Olde City Park. 

The first-ever event seeks 20 teams for a competition. Entry fee is $150 per team, and plates are $15, with an all-you-eat format, said Adam Diebold, owner and pitmaster of Bold BBQ Pit in Wylie and event creator. The judging will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 2, when diners can sample food and vote for their favorite barbecue. 

Attendees may purchase their $15 ticket in advance at discoverwylie.com, and organizers are promoting online sales. Tickets are limited, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Patriot Paws and downtown Wylie beautification, city officials said. The Wylie Downtown Merchants Association and city of Wylie are sponsoring BBQ on Ballard. Patriot Paws is a nonprofit that trains and provides dogs for disabled veterans. 

“We were looking to bring yet another unique downtown event to our Wylie community, bringing family, neighbors, and friends together for a fun and interactive food event seemed a great fit,” said Jeremy Meier, president of the WDMA, explaining the origin of BBQ on Ballard. 

By Don Munsch [email protected]

