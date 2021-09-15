Subscribe

Residents sound off on YMCA

by | Sep 15, 2021 | Latest

Wylie City Councilmembers heard from some residents Tuesday who don’t want the YMCA to take over management of the city-operated recreation center.

Council discussed the management idea with a YMCA official from Dallas at a meeting in August. Brandy Perryman, senior vice president and chief operating officer with YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas, explained how a city-YMCA partnership could be conducted at the current recreation center, which operates at a loss.

No decisions were made, as it was a work session discussion, but City Manager Chris Holsted told council that it would be premature to consider any partnership now, explaining the senior rate would be 228% higher for Y for seniors than the current rate. The city is undergoing a rate study now.

At the Tuesday meeting’s public forum, five people expressed concerns about the Y taking over operations, including high costs for users. One speaker noted how the current rec center offers childcare.

Also at the meeting, council held work sessions on water treatment plant demolition options and potential uses for the fund balance in the general fund, with the council discussing various improvements with department heads.

Read more about the meeting in the Sept. 22 edition of The Wylie News.

From Staff Reporters [email protected]

