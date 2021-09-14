Leadership Council accepting applications

Collin County Judge Chris Hill’s office is accepting applications for the 2021-22 Collin County Youth Leadership Council.

The office will accept applications until Sept. 24 for the leadership program that offers high school students in Collin County a unique opportunity to develop leadership skills, learn about county government, discuss local policy issues and interact with their elected officials about local government and issues facing their community.

“Collin County students are among the best and the brightest in Texas,” Hill said in a news release. “I look forward to meeting with these students and gathering their ideas to make Collin County even stronger.”

The Collin County Youth Leadership Council program is open to high school students enrolled in grades 9-12 in a public, private or home school in Collin County. Students selected for the program will have the opportunity to visit with elected officials and tour the county jail, courthouse and administration building, as well as the Capitol in Austin.

Students interested in the 2021-22 Collin County Youth Leadership Council should submit a completed application, which includes a short essay and a letter of recommendation, by Sept. 24. The first council meeting is Oct. 16. The application is available online at www.chrishill.us/youth_leadership_council.pdf. For more information, contact Hilari Monk at [email protected], or 972-548-4632.

From Staff Reports [email protected]