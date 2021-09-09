High school theater departments prepare for seasons

Wylie High and Wylie East theater students continue to work on their first productions of the year, with East getting a head start as they are producing “Anastasia: The Musical.” Rehearsals began in July on the production.

WHS students are performing “Epic Proportions,” a comedy set in the 1930s, which will be staged at the amphitheater at Murphy Central Park. Both “Anastasia” and “Epic Proportions” will be performed in early October.

For the full story, see the Sept. 9 issue or subscribe online.

Don Munsch [email protected]