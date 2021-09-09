Subscribe

High school theater departments prepare for seasons

by | Sep 9, 2021 | Latest

 Wylie High and Wylie East theater students continue to work on their first productions of the year, with East getting a head start as they are producing “Anastasia: The Musical.” Rehearsals began in July on the production. 

WHS students are performing “Epic Proportions,” a comedy set in the 1930s, which will be staged at the amphitheater at Murphy Central Park. Both “Anastasia” and “Epic Proportions” will be performed in early October. 

For the full story, see the Sept. 9 issue or subscribe online.

Don Munsch [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Wylie’s three keys to beating Plano East

Wylie’s three keys to beating Plano East

Sep 9, 2021 | ,

The Wylie Pirates are ready for home-field advantage. After just one home game last season because of COVID-19, Wylie (0-2) gets its second home game in two weeks. They’ll take on the winless Plano East Panthers (0-2). The Panthers haven’t won a game since 2019 but...

read more
Abbott announces third session agenda

Abbott announces third session agenda

Sep 9, 2021 |

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Sept. 7 that a third special session begins on Sept. 20, with redistricting one of the issues to be considered. The session will include four other agenda items: American Rescue Plan Act appropriations, specifics on transgender...

read more
Comprehensive plan meeting scheduled for Sept. 13

Comprehensive plan meeting scheduled for Sept. 13

Sep 8, 2021 |

Wylie city officials are beginning a year-long planning effort to draft a comprehensive plan, and a meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at Smith Public Library will endeavor to solicit input from the community about the future of the city's growth and its offerings....

read more
Lawmakers pass elections bill

Lawmakers pass elections bill

Sep 8, 2021 |

After a months-long stalemate, the Texas Legislature returned to work, approving a controversial elections bill that was a priority of Gov. Greg Abbott.  The bill, SB-1, concerns “election integrity and security” and aims to prevent fraudulent conduct in the...

read more
Rodeo rides into Wylie

Rodeo rides into Wylie

Sep 8, 2021 |

The Wylie Championship Rodeo returns to Wylie on Sept. 17-18 after taking a respite last year because of the pandemic.  Gates open at the Wylie Rodeo Arena at Wylie Ag Center, Hensley Lane behind Wylie High School, 2550 W. FM 544, at 6:30 p.m. both nights, with...

read more
Wylie firefighter ready to jump in ring

Wylie firefighter ready to jump in ring

Sep 8, 2021 |

Tyler New participated in a few sports in high school — football, baseball and track — but a sport he will try a few days from now will be his first foray into that competition.  New will box in the 20th Annual Guns and Hoses Boxing Tournament Saturday, Sept. 11, at...

read more
Virtual plan approved by WISD board

Virtual plan approved by WISD board

Sep 8, 2021 | ,

Wylie ISD parents wishing to have their children receive instruction online may apply for a spot in the district’s newly formed Virtual Learning Academy.  The Wylie ISD board approved a temporary virtual learning option Aug. 31 during a special meeting. VLA is subject...

read more
Raiders race at Myers Park

Raiders race at Myers Park

Sep 8, 2021 | ,

The Wylie East cross-country team returned to action last Saturday, traveling to Myers Park in McKinney to participate in the Lovejoy Fall Festival. As the site of the district meet in October, Myers Park is a good test of the Raiders’ abilities. Senior Anjelika...

read more
Wylie boys cross country finish fourth in Denton

Wylie boys cross country finish fourth in Denton

Sep 7, 2021 | ,

Racing in the Coach T Invitational in Denton on Sept. 4, the Wylie Pirates had strong performances.  Led by Nathanael Berhane, the Pirates boys cross country finished fourth in the elite division with 129 points. The team finished behind Lewisville (102 points),...

read more