Virtual plan approved by WISD board

Wylie ISD parents wishing to have their children receive instruction online may apply for a spot in the district’s newly formed Virtual Learning Academy.

The Wylie ISD board approved a temporary virtual learning option Aug. 31 during a special meeting. VLA is subject to Senate Bill 15 becoming law, and the bill, which provides funding for virtual learning, has been sent to the governor’s desk.

For the full story, see our September 8 issue or subscribe online.

By Don Munsch [email protected]