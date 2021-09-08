Raiders race at Myers Park

The Wylie East cross-country team returned to action last Saturday, traveling to Myers Park in McKinney to participate in the Lovejoy Fall Festival. As the site of the district meet in October, Myers Park is a good test of the Raiders’ abilities.

Senior Anjelika Abraham competed for the Lady Raiders in the girls 5K varsity elite event. Abraham finished 48th overall (20:43.59), though was unable to beat her time from the Southlake meet.

In the girls’ varsity race, freshman Brookelyn Davis led the way for Wylie East in 39th (22:29.32). Freshman Evelyn Seddig finished 138th (​​25:50.94), while junior Faith Seddig ended up 153 (28:07.88).

In the boys varsity 5K, the Raiders finished eighth out of 27 teams with 265 total points. Junior Alessandro Garcia was the top finisher for Wylie East, ending up 37th overall (18:47.00). Senior Bryce Hurley was the next Raider to finish in 41st (18:50.80). Junior Benjamin Greer finished 44th overall (18:53.95), while senior Cameron Johnson finished 72nd (19:24.14).

Freshmen Keigan Trussell and Logan Taber were the final two Raiders to finish, ending up 79th (19:32.39) and 89th (19:42.41), respectively.

At the sub-varsity level, the girls JV team had the better overall finish, recording 440 team points. Junior Shelby Denny had the best overall finish, ending up 41st overall (25:00.69). Freshman Myranda Wied finished 116th (27:40.14), while sophomore Emily Valentin was third for the JV Lady Raiders in 154th (29:02.54). Sophomore Kaila Rosales ended up 170th (29:53.59).

Sophomore Luke Lamont led the way for the JV Raiders, finishing in 101st (22:40.32). Sophomore Tyler Allen finished in 141st (23:40.48)

Wylie East returns to action Saturday, Sept. 11, competing at Crandall High School.

By Jackson King * [email protected]