Wylie boys cross country finish fourth in Denton

Racing in the Coach T Invitational in Denton on Sept. 4, the Wylie Pirates had strong performances. 

Led by Nathanael Berhane, the Pirates boys cross country finished fourth in the elite division with 129 points. The team finished behind Lewisville (102 points), Plano West (71 points) and meet winners Southlake Carroll (55 points). 

Berhane ran hard for the Pirates, finishing second overall with a time of 15:58.1. His teammate Hunter Jackson joined him in the top five, racing in fifth (16:11). Other elite division runners for the Pirates included Caden Biltz, who finished in 28th (16:58.8), Landin Wolfe in 47th (17:26.7), Nathan Moore in 50th place (17:35.7) and Youssef Mikhael in 59th (17.51.7) out of 93 runners. 

The varsity team also finished fourth in the open division with 161 points and the junior varsity elite team finished in sixth place with 195 points. 

The girls team didn’t have enough runners to qualify for team placement in the varsity elite or open divisions but had good showings in both meets. 

In the varsity elite race, Liv Lambert finished 24th with a time of 20:04.4. Eliza Stowell was the only other elite runner for the Lady Pirates, as she crossed the finish line in 40th place (20:54.5). 

The Wylie cross country teams head back to Denton this weekend to run in the Milesplit Texas Invitational on Sept. 11 at South Lakes Park.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]

