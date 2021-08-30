Subscribe

Larry Lee

Aug 30, 2021

On April 25, 2021, at age 44, Larry “Quinn” Lee was called upon by Our Lord to come home and reunite with his mother, Terry Bowling Lee. He was born to Larry Lee and Terry Bowling Lee on August 3, 1976. He attended Oklahoma State University after graduating from Perkins-Tryon High School in 1994.

Quinn will be so greatly missed by all who were blessed to know him. He always had a smile on his face, a helping hand if you were in need and a joke up his sleeve for a great laugh. He is my best friend and the best dad that Evy and Emily Bartek has ever known.

Quinn worked as a Department Manager at Home Depot. His days off were spent grilling and spending time with family and friends. He’d never turn down a game of darts or pool. 

Condolences can be sent to partner/fiancé and (step)daughters @ 711 Andersonville Ln, Wylie, TX 75098 and [email protected].

Memorial and Celebration of Quinn’s life will be held on Saturday, May 15th at 1:00pm @ 2408 Silver Maple Dr. Saint Paul, TX

