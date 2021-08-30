Bobbie J. McKay was born February 21, 1941 in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, and passed away April 16, 2021, in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Utah C. McKay; her parents, Thomas J. and Margaret D. Hairell; five brothers and one sister; one son-in-law, Joel Scott; one grandchild and two great grandchildren.

Bobbie is survived by her daughters and son-in-laws, Teresa and Paul Jones of Shawnee, Oklahoma; Margaret and David Martin of Nevada, Texas; Lajuana and Jeff Frederick of Nevada, Texas; Jackie and Mark Hamel of Mt. Vernon, Texas; 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

The service was held on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Trinity Tabernacle Assembly of God.

The family wishes to thank all who prayed, sent cards and flowers, and contacted our mom and family during her journey of illness and home going.