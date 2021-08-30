Malakaj Castillo

Malakaj “Kaj” Martin Castillo of Murphy, Texas passed away June 10, 2021 at the age of 6.5. He was born on November 11, 2014 to Gilberto Castillo III and Josephine Emily (Gjonaj) Castillo in Allen, Texas. Malakaj was a student at Miller Elementary School in Richardson, Texas. He attended Chase Oaks Church – Legacy Campus in Plano, Texas with his family. Malakaj is survived by his parents, Gilbert and Emily Castillo of Murphy, Texas; brother, Gilbert “Gibby” Castillo, IV; grandparents, Gilbert and Laura Castillo and Nikola and Katarina Gjonaj; aunts, Christine Stocchi, Melissa Kalaj, Izabel Fontana, Kristina Hernandez, AlLeigh Castillo, Nicole Gjonaj and Courtney Brannan; uncles, Joseph Gjonaj, Nickolas Gjonaj, Pete Kalaj, David Fontana and Jose Hernandez; cousins, Giovanna, Elijah, Silas, Anika, Vincenzia, London, Kora and Leo; and many other loving family members. He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Gigi Mary Lou Castillo. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 18, 2021 at Chase Oaks Church – Legacy Campus, 281 Legacy Drive, Plano, Texas 75023. In honor of Kaj, the family encourages guests to wear purple. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.