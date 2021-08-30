Donna Koehn

Subscribe

Aug 30, 2021 | Obituaries

Donna Truesdell Koehn, a noted Florida journalist and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, died at the age of 63 Tuesday, June 29, 2021, after an eight-year battle with ovarian cancer.

Donna earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Texas, but she entered the field of journalism, receiving many honors, including the Paul Hansell Award for Distinguished Achievement in Florida Journalism. She received this award, which recognizes overall excellence in reporting and writing based on a body of work, in 2006 and 2010, becoming only the second Florida journalist to win the award twice. 

She is survived by her husband Ken Koehn of Valrico, Fla.; daughter Cassie Hua, PhD., her husband Zhenyang, and their son Alan of Barrington, R.I.; son Ben Koehn of Lake Mary, Fla.; parents Josephine and Raymond Truesdell of Mesquite; sister Judy Truesdell of Wylie; sister Jenifer Christman and her husband Woody of Allen; brother Rod Truesdell and his wife Barb of Rougemont, N.C.; father-in-law Dennis Koehn of Deer Park; sister-in-law Leigh Ann Bunker and her husband David of Houston; niece Jensen Mecca Hodgson, PhD, and her husband Joseph of Plano; and many other nieces and nephews. 

At Donna’s request, no memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, P.O. Box 32141, New York, NY, 10087-2141.

