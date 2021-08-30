Jessie “Sonny” Gibson, 85, lifelong resident of Wylie passed away at his residence on Friday August 6, 2021 with his loving family standing by his bedside. Sonny was born at home in Wylie to parents Jessie Lee and Frieda Odessa (Parker) Gibson. Sonny and his siblings grew up here and went to school here in Wylie. That was where Sonny met the love of his life, Bettie White. They married on May 18, 1957 in Durant, Oklahoma.

Sonny had worked at the Ford Plant and Allied Aviation at both Love Field and DFW airports before joining the family at J & T Cabinet Shop. Sonny joined them in 1980. He retired from the shop in 2001 and spent the next twenty years doing what he loved to do..work with wood.

He is survived by daughter, JoAnn Gibson; son, Benji Gibson and his wife Pam; sister, Pauline Tramell and her husband, J.R.; brother,Troy Gibson and his wife Beth; 5 grandchildren, Kelly, Corey, Brandon, Britnie and Chase; 6 great-grandchildren, Jillian, Wyatt, Tye, Lane, Ruby, and Jace. Preceding Sonny in death were his parents Jessie Lee and Frieda Odessa Gibson, his wife Bettie Gibson and his brother, William E. Gibson.

There will be a visitation on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. in the Allen Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will also be in the Funeral Home Chapel beginning at 11:00 A.M. Rev. John Spencer will be officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Kreymer Cemetery.