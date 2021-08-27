Plano West rallies to beat Wylie

The Wylie Pirates enjoyed a 25-point lead against Plano West early in the third quarter Friday night at Wylie Stadium, but big plays by the Wolves in the second half helped seal a 49-32 victory for the visitors in the 2021 football opener.

Pirate quarterback Isaac Phe tossed three touchdowns in the first half, with each pass going to a different receiver: running back Prosper Akanna (5 yards), running back Blake Fuller (28 yards) and wide receiver Seth Kramer (26 yards). Akanna also had a 6-yard run in the first half as Wylie built a 25-7 lead.

Fuller began the second half with a 56-yard TD run, giving the Pirates a 32-7 advantage.

But the Wolves controlled the game from there, as running back Dermot White scored on runs of 66 and 67 yards and quarterback Noah Hann added a TD run of 62 yards. A third quarter fumble by Phe at the Pirates’ 27 shifted momentum, as the Wolves scored soon after and cut the Wylie advantage to 11, 32-21. The Wolves would score a short time later to cut the lead to 32-28 heading into the fourth quarter. White scored the go-ahead TD with 9:47 left in the contest.

Wylie plays Keller Central on the road next week before returning home to face Plano East on Sept. 10.

By Don Munsch [email protected]

In the photo, Blake Fuller, middle, walks on the field at Wylie Stadium during senior night festivities with parents Kerri and Mark Fuller. Don Munsch/The Wylie News