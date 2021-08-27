Subscribe

Plano West rallies to beat Wylie

by | Aug 27, 2021 | Latest

The Wylie Pirates enjoyed a 25-point lead against Plano West early in the third quarter Friday night at Wylie Stadium, but big plays by the Wolves in the second half helped seal a 49-32 victory for the visitors in the 2021 football opener.

Pirate quarterback Isaac Phe tossed three touchdowns in the first half, with each pass going to a different receiver: running back Prosper Akanna (5 yards), running back Blake Fuller (28 yards) and wide receiver Seth Kramer (26 yards). Akanna also had a 6-yard run in the first half as Wylie built a 25-7 lead.

Fuller began the second half with a 56-yard TD run, giving the Pirates a 32-7 advantage.

But the Wolves controlled the game from there, as running back Dermot White scored on runs of 66 and 67 yards and quarterback Noah Hann added a TD run of 62 yards. A third quarter fumble by Phe at the Pirates’ 27 shifted momentum, as the Wolves scored soon after and cut the Wylie advantage to 11, 32-21. The Wolves would score a short time later to cut the lead to 32-28 heading into the fourth quarter. White scored the go-ahead TD with 9:47 left in the contest.

Wylie plays Keller Central on the road next week before returning home to face Plano East on Sept. 10.

By Don Munsch [email protected]

In the photo, Blake Fuller, middle, walks on the field at Wylie Stadium during senior night festivities with parents Kerri and Mark Fuller. Don Munsch/The Wylie News

0 Comments

Related News

Wylie ISD now examining virtual learning options

Wylie ISD now examining virtual learning options

Aug 24, 2021 |

Officials in Wylie ISD did not offer virtual learning as option this year after state lawmakers failed to provide money for the method. But district officials said Monday on the district website that a fully funded virtual education bill under consideration will...

read more
Vehicle crashes into downtown business

Vehicle crashes into downtown business

Aug 20, 2021 |

A woman was treated at the scene and released after she crashed her Ford Expedition into Sun Lounge Tanning Studio storefront Friday morning in the 100 block of Ballard Avenue. Wylie police and fire crews responded at the scene. The driver was alone in her vehicle at...

read more
Wylie East FFA to have cornhole tournament

Wylie East FFA to have cornhole tournament

Aug 19, 2021 |

Cornhole players wanting a chance to bag some cash prizes can participate in the Wylie East FFA Boss of the Toss Cornhole Tournament at 4 p.m. Aug. 28 at Chad's Custom Boards, 22 Steel Road in Wylie. The event raises money for the school's FFA program. People may...

read more
Board adopts tax rate for new year

Board adopts tax rate for new year

Aug 17, 2021 |

Wylie ISD board trustees on Monday heard an update on the district's Diversity and Inclusion program and also adopted the tax rate for the 2021-22 school year. The board also approved raising adult lunch meal prices to $4.15 from $3.75 and approved extension of...

read more
Bond election coming in November

Bond election coming in November

Aug 12, 2021 |

The Wylie City Council on Tuesday approved calling a bond election for city improvements. The election will be Nov. 2. The $50.1 million bond will feature $35.1 million for road improvements on McMillen Drive, Park Boulevard and Ballard/Sachse Road, including...

read more
Classes begin for Wylie ISD schools

Classes begin for Wylie ISD schools

Aug 12, 2021 |

Wylie ISD welcomed back students to class at its 20 campuses on Aug. 12. Now that school has started, motorists should pay attention to school zones. The district has a back-to-school guide with useful information that can be accessed at...

read more
P&Z Commission approves travel center zoning request

P&Z Commission approves travel center zoning request

Aug 11, 2021 |

The Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission on Aug. 3 approved a zoning request for a travel center to be construct­ed at northeast corner of State Highway 78 and Eubanks Lane. The applicant wants to re­zone 7.79 acres at that property, with the land currently zoned...

read more
New year, second decade as school chief

New year, second decade as school chief

Aug 11, 2021 |

Editor’s note: First in a two-part series looking at David Vinson’s first 10 years as Wylie ISD superintendent David Vinson said he has loved every job he’s had, in­cluding his position now as su­perintendent of Wylie ISD. He became the school chief 10 years ago, in...

read more

Archives