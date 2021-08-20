Lady Raiders open season with victories over Woodrow Wilson, Wylie

Aug. 10 marked an important day for the Wylie East volleyball team. After competing in a series of scrimmages at Frisco Lone Star four days earlier, the Lady Raiders opened the season officially.

Wylie East traveled for their first game of the 2021 campaign, competing at Woodrow Wilson Aug. 10. Facing a Lady Wildcats team that went 24-2 last season, the Lady Raiders managed to showcase their new look team, winning the season opener in four sets.

Against Woodrow Wilson, Miranda Howard led the team offensively with 10 kills, Amy Hernandez was close behind with 8.

Following the win, the Lady Raiders returned to action three days later traveling to Sachse to compete in a three-day tournament. Wylie East began the tournament on Friday, battling in a three-team pool alongside Lone Star, North Garland and district rival Rock Hill.

For the full story, see the August 18 issue or subscribe online.

By Jackson King * [email protected]