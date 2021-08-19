Wylie East FFA to have cornhole tournament

Cornhole players wanting a chance to bag some cash prizes can participate in the Wylie East FFA Boss of the Toss Cornhole Tournament at 4 p.m. Aug. 28 at Chad’s Custom Boards, 22 Steel Road in Wylie. The event raises money for the school’s FFA program.

People may visit the Wylie FFA Facebook age for more information, or access https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wylie-east-ffa-boss-of-the-toss-tickets-164151805469?fbclid=IwAR1jYyC54GNawIm2loDU7DkPqOis9hDEL9hctmI1E4BE78UoxwNqzjsCUKE.

In the picture, Wylie East High School FFA members Leah Morgan, A.J. Ready and Hannah Reagan promote the FFA program’s Boss of the Toss Cornhole Tournament set for Aug. 28 at Chad’s Custom Boards in Wylie. Don Munsch/The Wylie News

Read more about the tournament in the Aug. 24 edition of The News.

