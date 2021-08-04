Students enjoy week at the track

Stock cars sizzle the Tex­as Motor Speedway track at speeds clocking in at more than 200 miles per hour during races.

Solar cars designed and built don’t travel nearly that fast at TMS, but they’re not built for speed.

Jacob Price and Muhammad Murtaza spent mid-July at TMS with East Beast Extreme, the solar car that they and oth­er Wylie East High School solar car team students built for a recent national competition called the So­lar Car Challenge.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]