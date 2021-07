In-Sync Exotics in Wylie celebrated an important em­ployee group last week.

The week of July 18-24 marked 2021’s National Zoo Keeper Week, with In-Sync Exotics boasting a staff of nine full-time keepers who perform and oversee a wide variety of daily critical duties, from hab­itat maintenance to well-being assessments to medication ad­ministration and everything in between.

For the full story, see the July 28 issue or subscribe online.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]