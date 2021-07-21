East student dies after dirt car crash

A rising senior at Wylie East High School died July 15 after suffering injuries from a dirt car racing accident July 10 at a track outside Greenville.

Caleb Couch, 17, was taken from the track by CareFlite to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, where he died. The crash happened at the Superbowl Speedway, said Richard Hill, director of Hunt County Homeland Security.

“His vehicle hit the wall — that’s what eyewitnesses said — and then the vehicle flipped over,” Hill said.

The car caught fire, and medical personnel and other drivers pulled Caleb from the car. Caleb was participating in an exhibition, not a sanctioned race, at the time of the crash.

WEHS Principal Tiffany Doolan and WEHS lead counselor Mandy Coers shared the news of Caleb’s death with WEHS families last week, said April Cunningham, Wylie ISD executive director of communications.

“They asked families to reach out if their child needs additional support or if they notice any changes in behavior as a response to this tragic situation,” Cunningham said. “We want to be sure our students are supported should they need any additional assistance.”

Caleb’s online obit from Charles W. Smith & Sons-Lavon said he had multiple interests but that he could be best described as a sportsman and outdoorsman. At East, he participated in football, baseball and wrestling and was a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, rock climbing and racing. He also was a certified welder and enjoyed welding as a hobby, the obit stated.

After high school, Caleb planned to attend Tarleton State University and study engineering.

