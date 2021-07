Wylie city leaders are well aware that the S Curve on Mc­Millen Road has been a point of frustration for motorists.

Councilmembers appear ready to give residents a chance to pay for rehabilitation of the road through a bond this fall.

Wylie Mayor Matthew Por­ter spoke July 1 to the weekly gathering of the Rota­ry Club of Wylie East Fork about a bond project and other mu­nicipal happenings.

For the full story, see the July 14 issue or subscribe online.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]