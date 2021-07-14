Law allows Texans to carry without permit

Beginning September 1, Texas residents who are eligible to own a handgun are no longer required to be licensed to carry one — openly or concealed.
Gov. Greg Abbott signed HB 1927 into law last month, along with several other pieces of legislation that aim to protect the rights of gun owners in the state.
“Politicians from the federal level to the local level have threatened to take guns from law-abiding citizens — but we will not let that happen in Texas,” Abbott said in statement after signing the bills. “Texas will always be the leader in defending the Second Amendment, which is why we built a barrier around gun rights this session.”
For the full story, see the July 14 issue or subscribe online.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]