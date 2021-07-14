Law allows Texans to carry without permit

Beginning September 1, Tex­as residents who are eligible to own a handgun are no longer required to be licensed to carry one — openly or concealed.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed HB 1927 into law last month, along with several other pieces of leg­islation that aim to protect the rights of gun owners in the state.

“Politicians from the feder­al level to the local level have threatened to take guns from law-abiding citizens — but we will not let that happen in Tex­as,” Abbott said in statement af­ter signing the bills. “Texas will always be the leader in defend­ing the Second Amendment, which is why we built a barrier around gun rights this session.”

For the full story, see the July 14 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]