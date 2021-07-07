Wylie ISD to phase out remote learning

Wylie ISD won’t provide remote learning this school year, but trustees at the June meeting learned about some options for parents concerned about sending their children to in-person classes in the fall.

House Bill 1468, which tar­geted remote learning, was not approved by Texas lawmakers in the latest legislative ses­sion. Deputy Superintendent Kim Spicer explained virtu­al learning will not be fully funded, which means if the district offered remote learn­ing, it would be funded only at 50%. So instead of a district receiving fully weighted daily attendance for a student if the district taught them virtually, a district would receive half of that funding. Thus, the district opted out of virtual learning in the 2021-22 school year.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]