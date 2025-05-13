Subscribe

Deprecated: Creation of dynamic property ET_Builder_Module_Comments::$et_pb_unique_comments_module_class is deprecated in /home/csmediatexas/wylienews/wp-content/themes/Divi/includes/builder/class-et-builder-element.php on line 1417
NTMWD 2025 Summer

Former WYSA treasurer arrested in $300K theft case

by | May 13, 2025 | Area News, Latest

WYSA logo

A former treasurer of the Wylie Youth Soccer Association has been arrested in connection with the theft of more than $300,000 from the organization, authorities said Tuesday.

John Freeman, 37, of Midlothian, was taken into custody without incident on Monday after Wylie police detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging him with theft of property valued at $300,000 or more.

John Freeman WYSA

The investigation began in January after WYSA officials reported suspicious transactions dating back to August 2024 in the association’s QuickBooks account. A subsequent audit uncovered hundreds of unauthorized transactions between October 2019 and August 2024, according to police.

Freeman was booked into the Wylie Jail.

Support local journalism and subscribe to The Wylie News. Start your print or digital subscription today and keep up with your community.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

Collin Fall 2025

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Governor signs school voucher bill

Governor signs school voucher bill

May 8, 2025 | , ,

Gov. Greg Abbott displays Senate Bill 2, signed May 3, creating educational savings accounts – a school voucher system – in Texas. Photo Courtesy Governor’s Office Effective with the 2026-27 school year, Texas families will be able to apply for a trust fund account...

read more
Top WEHS students pursue passions, community

Top WEHS students pursue passions, community

May 8, 2025 | , ,

Loi “Leon” Le, Wylie East’s valedictorian, and Caden Ly, salutatorian, will walk the stage with their classmates Saturday, May 24 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen. Allison LaBrot/The Wylie News Wylie East High School seniors Loi “Leon” Le, Class of...

read more
Council approves ESD inclusion for ETJ

Council approves ESD inclusion for ETJ

May 8, 2025 | ,

Wylie Fire-Rescue has a service contract with Inspiration. File art The Wylie City Council voted April 22 to allow the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) to be included in the proposed Collin County Emergency Services District No. 1, following a February...

read more
Permit sought for temporary batch plant in Wylie

Permit sought for temporary batch plant in Wylie

May 8, 2025 | ,

Stock photo of a concrete batch plant McMahon Contracting and Construction, LLC has applied for an Air Quality Standard Permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that would allow construction of a temporary concrete batch plant in Wylie. The proposed...

read more
Order photos
NTMWD 2025 Summer
Collin Summer Registration
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Collin Summer Registration
NTMWD 2025 Summer
Collin Summer Registration
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Collin Summer Registration