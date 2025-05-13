Former WYSA treasurer arrested in $300K theft case

A former treasurer of the Wylie Youth Soccer Association has been arrested in connection with the theft of more than $300,000 from the organization, authorities said Tuesday.

John Freeman, 37, of Midlothian, was taken into custody without incident on Monday after Wylie police detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging him with theft of property valued at $300,000 or more.

The investigation began in January after WYSA officials reported suspicious transactions dating back to August 2024 in the association’s QuickBooks account. A subsequent audit uncovered hundreds of unauthorized transactions between October 2019 and August 2024, according to police.

Freeman was booked into the Wylie Jail.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]