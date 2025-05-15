Cities to lease Lake Lavon parks

East Fork Lake Park will be leased to the city of Wylie according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. File art

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has held public hearings on a draft plan to improve park quality while addressing long-term maintenance and funding challenges for recreational facilities around Lavon Lake —or Lake Lavon, as it is popularly known.

Hearings to gather public and stakeholder input were held Tuesday, April 29, at the Princeton Municipal Center and Thursday, May 1, at the North Texas Municipal Water District Operations Building in Wylie.

Under the plan, many recreation areas currently managed by USACE will be transitioned to local municipal control, permanently closed or retained with modifications.

The proposed changes are part of a strategic effort to focus limited federal resources on a smaller number of high-quality parks.

USACE plans to retain and continue operating several key areas, including the Stilling Basin fishing pier, Lavonia Park, Mallard Park, Little Ridge Park, and a modified Elm Creek Park.

In contrast, some parks such as Little Avalon Park, Pebble Beach Park, and Bratonia Park are slated for permanent closure and eventual conversion to habitat management areas following remediation.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]