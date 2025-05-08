Voters elect Pickens, Duke; approve most propositions

Wylie voters elected two council members and approved most of the proposed city charter amendments in the May 3 municipal election, according to unofficial returns.

Todd J. Pickens secured Place 3 on the Wylie City Council with 62.85% of the vote, defeating challenger Hamza Fraz, who garnered 37.15%.

In the uncontested race for Place 1, David R. Duke received 100% of the vote with 1,455 ballots cast in his favor.

Pickens said he was looking forward to serving the community.

“I take pride in my family’s 300 years of service to this nation, from the American Revolution to World War II and into today’s efforts,” Pickens said.

“I am dedicated to preserving our community’s cultural heritage, strictly upholding the Constitution as our sole governing law, and positively impacting our citizens’ lives,” he said. “Guided by my philosophy of leaving things better than I find them, I am deeply honored and humbled for the opportunity to serve.”

Voter turnout was low, with just 4.31% of the city’s 36,874 registered voters casting ballots.

Of the 26 proposed charter amendments, 19 passed and seven failed.

Propositions B, C, D, E, F, I, J, K, L, M, O, P, Q, R, S, U, V, W, X and Y all received majority support.

These approved measures include a variety of updates ranging from procedural clarifications to governance reforms.

Propositions A, G, H, N, T, and Z failed to gain voter approval. Notably, Proposition A, which drew significant attention, was rejected with 57.2% voting against. Proposition T, one of the least popular measures, was defeated by more than a 3-to-1 margin.

Voters in the Town of St. Paul re-elected all three incumbent aldermen in the May 3 municipal election, according to unofficial results.

In the race for Alderman Place 1, incumbent Larry Nail held off challenger Jason Sobotka with 57.84% of the 99 votes cast.

Alderman Place 2 saw incumbent David Dryden secure another term, winning 86% of the 100 votes cast to defeat challenger David Gensler.

For Alderman Place 4, incumbent JT Trevino was re-elected without opposition and received 71 votes.

In Lavon, voters in the city’s extraterritorial area approved creating a development district with a 0.5% sales tax to fund local improvement projects. Of the 240 total votes cast, 187 votes, or 77.92%, were in favor of the proposition.

Community ISD voters re-elected Jeff Pendell, who received 50.94% of the 424 votes, for Place 1 and beat challenger Kathryn Grant.

Place 3 was won by Jeff Cox with 43.39% of the total votes. He beat challengers Adam Strickland, Chelysia Renae Young and Heather Minyard.

Three of the nine seats on the Collin College Board of Trustees were open in the Saturday, May 3, general election.

Collin County Elections said Staci L. Weaver had 37,166 votes, or 58.20%, for Place 4, previously occupied by Trustee Greg Gomel. Tamara Thomas had 26,694 votes, or 41.80%.

Place 5 Trustee Raj Menon was unopposed and received 45,680 votes.

Place 6 incumbent Stacy Arias filed for reelection but withdrew from the race, leaving Justin Adcock unopposed. He received 45,828 votes.

Collin County Elections said 740,482 voters were registered in the county, but just under 11% turned out for a total of 81,258 ballots cast. Early voting accounted for 53,399 votes and 26,857 voters went to the polls on Election Day, Collin County Elections said.

The results of each election are not official until canvassed by each election entity.