Council to certify election, swear in members 

May 15, 2025

The Wylie City Council was scheduled to canvass the results of the May 3 election, swear in two councilmembers, and adopt voter-approved charter amendments during its regular meeting Tuesday, May 13.

David R. Duke and Todd J. Pickens took their oaths of office for Places 1 and 3, respectively, following their election victories. As part of the post-election process, the council certified the canvassed vote totals and formally adopted the amendments approved by voters.

Council also recognized National Police Week and Economic Development Week with proclamations honoring the service of law enforcement and the contributions of local economic initiatives.

Following the ceremonial proceedings, council turned to a full agenda that included land development approvals, equipment purchases and infrastructure projects. On the consent agenda items to be approved included several plats and acquisitions.

Council was set to approve two final plats for properties in Wylie’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ). The first created Lots 1 and 2, Block A of the Paul Wilson Addition on 3.46 acres at 300 and 304 Paul Wilson Road. The second established Lots 1 and 2, Block A of Wagon Wheel Estates on 1.488 acres at 121 Wagon Wheel Lane.

