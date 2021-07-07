Business community can seek expertise

Roger Widmer quizzed people on a phil­osophical matter during the Wylie Cham­ber of Commerce Monthly Luncheon on June 29 at First Baptist-Wylie.

He wanted people to ponder the purpose of education – an issue of importance to Widmer, as he is the chief operating officer for Collin Corporate College.

Attendees’ responses ranged from giving people a chance to achieve the American dream to helping all people be contributors to society.

For the full story, see the July 7 issue or subscribe online.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]