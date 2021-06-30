Wylie teachers, other employees getting pay bump

Wylie ISD personnel will receive raises in the next school year, as the Wylie ISD board members approved the school budget at their meeting June 21, with the tax rate to be considered in August.
Teachers will get a 2% midpoint raise for the upcoming school year – an average of $1,209.89, according to Scott Roderick, assistant superintendent for finance and operations for Wylie ISD. Starting salary for Wylie ISD teachers is $56,500. For 2021-22, the district estimates it will have 1,152 teachers.
The district’s 2021-22 budget also includes a 2% midpoint raise for all staff, said Casey Whittle, assistant superintendent for human resources.
By Don Munsch • [email protected]