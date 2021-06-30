Wylie teachers, other employees getting pay bump

Wylie ISD personnel will receive raises in the next school year, as the Wylie ISD board members approved the school budget at their meeting June 21, with the tax rate to be considered in August.

Teachers will get a 2% mid­point raise for the upcoming school year – an average of $1,209.89, according to Scott Roderick, assistant superin­tendent for finance and oper­ations for Wylie ISD. Starting salary for Wylie ISD teachers is $56,500. For 2021-22, the district estimates it will have 1,152 teachers.

The district’s 2021-22 bud­get also includes a 2% mid­point raise for all staff, said Casey Whittle, assistant su­perintendent for human re­sources.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]