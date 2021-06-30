Special legislative session announced

Gov. Greg Abbott announced a special session of the Texas Legislature starting July 8.

The June 22 announcement did not specify what legislative priorities will be included in the agenda but said the items “will be announced prior to the con­vening of the special session.”

Along with the announced July session, the legislature is still expected to reconvene in the fall to redraw the state’s congressional and legislative district boundaries.

Recently, The Dallas Morn­ing News reported that Abbott said he wants lawmakers to ad­dress agenda items one by one, which could potentially lead to separate sessions.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]