Educator looks back with fondness on career

When longtime teachers leave the profession, many if not all leave with lasting mem­ories.

For Wylie High School re­tiree Teri Harrington, who re­tired at the end of the 2020-21 school year, those 23 years of memories came inside and out­side the classroom.

Harrington fondly recalls 2008 — the year the Pirates football team made it to state. As the student council sponsor at WHS for the last decade, an­other good memory occurred when the 2020 annual Home­coming parade couldn’t be held in downtown Wylie. Instead, a parade was held in the Wy­lie Stadium parking lot. Cars drove through the lot, and the band, football team and oth­er students groups were there, making it a festive occasion.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]