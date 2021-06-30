Bond committee, council look down road of options

The Wylie City Council has a pool of options to choose from for a proposed bond election his fall, but one of those candidates may not be an aquatics ven­ue that has been discussed this spring.

In a work session at their meeting on June 22, coun­cilmembers looked at 18 pos­sibilities for the bond election, with infrastructure upgrades making up many of the top items. Discussion for items to be placed on the bond package will continue to be discussed at council meetings in July. Coun­cilmembers will need to adopt an ordinance or resolution in August calling the election.

For the full story, see the June 30 issue or subscribe online.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]