Annual Wylie Fire-Rescue banquet awards announced

Wylie Fire-Rescue officials held their annual banquet in early June. Here are the award winners from the past year:

Chief Officer Of the Year

2020 Chief Officer of the Year is Casey Nash

Captain of the Year

2020 Captain of the Year is Andrew Johnson

Driver of the Year

2020 Driver of the Year is Randall Barber

Firefighter of the Year

2020 Firefighter of the Year is Brennen Lunsford

Rookie of the Year

2020 Rookie of the Year is Liz Rock

Paramedic of the Year

2020 Paramedic of the Year is Garrett Scamperle

EMS Provider of the Year

2020 EMS Provider of the Year is Kevin Scott

Administrative Employee of the Year

2020 Administrative Employee of the Year is Jon Scott

The Wylie Way Award

2020 Wylie Way Award Winner is Garrett Fulenchek

Crew of the Year

2020 Crew of the Year Award Winner is Station 3

Dispatcher of the Year

2020 Dispatcher of the year is Julia Maschmann