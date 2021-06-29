Annual Wylie Fire-Rescue banquet awards announced

Wylie Fire-Rescue officials held their annual banquet in early June. Here are the award winners from the past year:
Chief Officer Of the Year
2020 Chief Officer of the Year is Casey Nash
Captain of the Year
2020 Captain of the Year is Andrew Johnson
Driver of the Year
2020 Driver of the Year is Randall Barber
Firefighter of the Year
2020 Firefighter of the Year is Brennen Lunsford
Rookie of the Year
2020 Rookie of the Year is Liz Rock
Paramedic of the Year
2020 Paramedic of the Year is Garrett Scamperle
EMS Provider of the Year
2020 EMS Provider of the Year is Kevin Scott
Administrative Employee of the Year
2020 Administrative Employee of the Year is Jon Scott
The Wylie Way Award
2020 Wylie Way Award Winner is Garrett Fulenchek
Crew of the Year
2020 Crew of the Year Award Winner is Station 3
Dispatcher of the Year
2020 Dispatcher of the year is Julia Maschmann